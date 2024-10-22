Several students taken to hospital after bus crash in Addis; only minor injuries reported

ADDIS - A loaded school bus was in a crash this morning in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The Addis Police Department and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were working the crash that happened on LA 1 near Sid Richardson Road in Addis.

Sources said several students were transported, but all injuries were reported to be minor and not life-threatening.

At least one parent with a Math, Science and Arts Academy West student in Iberville Parish contacted WBRZ and said they received a robocall from the school district saying that the bus was carrying a group of seniors to Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

The school or school district did not confirm what school the bus belonged to.

Officials said to expect complete lane blockage to the LA 1 service road in the area.

Image 2 from Addis Police Department.