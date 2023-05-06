Several state parks close ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of State Parks has announced several closures as the state braces for Tropical Storm Cindy.

According to a statement from the office, the following parks will be closed in advance of Tropical Storm Cindy's landfall:

Cypremort Point State Park, Cypremort Point

Fairview-Riverside State Park, Madisonville

Day-use at Fontainebleau State Park, Mandeville

Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle

Tickfaw State Park, Springfield

The Office of State Parks is monitoring conditions and will inform on any other closures.