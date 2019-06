Several seriously injured after head-on collision on Highway 621 in Gonzales

GONZALES - Louisiana State Police are responding to a collision on Highway 621.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. near L. Landry Road. Authorities say a green SUV traveling on the roadway struck a passenger car head-on.

Several people have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies are on the scene as well.

This is a developing story.