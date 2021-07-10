Several rounds of rain with overcast skies in between for Sunday

Sunday may be a total washout.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers will continue to pop up around the area though the evening hours tonight. Overnight the clouds will stick around, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. A few light showers will start in the morning hours of Sunday followed by a few rounds of showers pushed through by an upper level disturbance. Areas northwest of Baton Rouge will be most likely to see rain, but it is still possible for all areas. About 80% of the area will see rain before Sunday is over. All the clouds and rain will keep afternoon temperatures from reaching the 90s. It will be very humid in the low to mid 80s.

Up Next: This rainy pattern will continue with isolated to scattered showers expected every day next week. Overall rainfall totals for the weekend are expected to be manageable, but isolated heavy downpours could drop between 2-4 inches of rain in small areas. Look out for the possibility of street and poor drainage flooding. Like this past week, rain is in the forecast every day, but not every area will see rain each day. Continue to check back in with the Weather Team each day for more details on the daily rain coverage. Temperatures will trend near 90 degrees and a few degrees warmer in the areas that stay totally dry each afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Elsa has dissipated and there is no other tropical development expected for the next five days. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

