Several restaurant chains offering specials on National Burrito Day

Though most foodies would agree that finding delicious food that happens to be either free or discounted is no laughing matter, National Burrito Day and April Fools’ Day happen to occur simultaneously.

This year, only a few restaurant chains are offering related specials.

One such restaurant is Chipotle Mexican Grill. Earlier this week, the chain announced plans to give away $100,000 in free burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin through the "Burritos or Bitcoin" interactive game, which runs from noon to 9 p.m. (EST) Thursday, in honor of National Burrito Day.

For more information, visit: www.burritosorbitcoin.com.

A list of the few National Burrito Day specials, as mentioned in a USA Today report, are detailed below. To be on the safe side, readers are advised to check with local restaurant locations to confirm any possible specials before heading out.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: The chain has its "Burritos or Bitcoin" interactive game at www.burritosorbitcoin.com. Customers can also earn rewards throughout the year with the Chipotle Rewards loyalty program.

Qdoba Mexican Eats: While this is not an official National Burrito Day deal, the chain is offering free delivery on March Madness game days, Saturday to April 5 with a $15 minimum.

Taco Bell: Taco Bell Rewards members should check their app for a bonus offer Thursday to earn 100 extra points when they order a burrito. New Taco Bell Rewards members can get a free Doritos Locos Tacos via the app for a limited time. Also from Thursday through April 5, there is a Chalupa Cravings Box buy-one-get-one offer via Uber Eats.