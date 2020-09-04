Latest Weather Blog
Several Pointe Coupee schools closed Friday after teachers refuse to show up
NEW ROADS - Four schools in Pointe Coupee Parish were closed Friday after teachers refused to report to work due to an alleged conflict concerning their pay.
"I asked some kids why weren't they in school today. They said the teachers had a sick-out," Claiborne Ashford said.
The New Roads justice of the peace and business owner operates the B and A Convenience Store and Restaurant, where a lot of teachers eat lunch everyday. Ashford says he voted for a tax increase to raise teacher pay.
"I did vote for the tax increase. Many people were against it. I believe we need more money for the teachers and schools district," Ashford said.
Voters passed that tax increase in August to give teachers a $6,000-a-year raise, which
they expected to to see this year.
But the school board now says that raise won't kick in until after the first of the year. Teachers protested by calling out sick.
"You can't appropriate money for something you haven't gotten the money for," Ashford said.
Neither teachers nor any school officials would comment on the situation. The educators have not said how long they plan to hold out.
