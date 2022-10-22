80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Several people seriously injured after overnight collision in Gonzales

3 years 4 months 2 days ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 June 20, 2019 8:39 PM June 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Louisiana State Police responded to a major crash on Highway 621 Thursday night.

The collision happened around 8:00 p.m. near L. Landry Road. Authorities say an SUV traveling on the roadway struck another car head-on.

Several people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There's no further information on their conditions at this time.

Trending News

Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies were also called to the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days