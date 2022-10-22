80°
Several people seriously injured after overnight collision in Gonzales
GONZALES - Louisiana State Police responded to a major crash on Highway 621 Thursday night.
The collision happened around 8:00 p.m. near L. Landry Road. Authorities say an SUV traveling on the roadway struck another car head-on.
Several people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There's no further information on their conditions at this time.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies were also called to the scene.
