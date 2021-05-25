Several people hurt after explosion in Gulf of Mexico

MORGAN CITY - As many as eight people were hurt in an explosion reported at a natural gas well off the coast of Louisiana Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident was reported sometime before 3 o'clock after a well ignited in the Gulf of Mexico. The victims reportedly suffered varying burn injuries in the explosion.

The patients were taken by boat to a dock in Morgan City. Helicopters were expected to land there to move those victims to a hospital.

This is a developing story.