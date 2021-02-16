22°
Several parishes enforcing curfews Monday night
Several local parishes are enforcing curfews due to hazardous conditions brought on by Monday's winter storm.
Read the full list of curfews below. We will update this list as more parishes make announcements.
Ascension Parish
- 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday
Baker
- 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday
East Baton Rouge Parish
- 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday
Livingston Parish
- dusk Monday till dawn Tuesday
Pointe Coupee Parish
- 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday
West Baton Rouge Parish
- 9 p.m. Monday to dawn Tuesday
