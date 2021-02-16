Several parishes enforcing curfews Monday night

Several local parishes are enforcing curfews due to hazardous conditions brought on by Monday's winter storm.

Read the full list of curfews below. We will update this list as more parishes make announcements.

Ascension Parish

- 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

Baker

- 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday

East Baton Rouge Parish

- 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday

Livingston Parish

- dusk Monday till dawn Tuesday

Pointe Coupee Parish

- 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

West Baton Rouge Parish

- 9 p.m. Monday to dawn Tuesday

