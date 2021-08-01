Several more rescued from Amite River on Saturday, one week after deadly tubing accident

DENHAM SPRINGS - More people were rescued in the Amite River on Saturday, just one week after someone was killed while tubing in the waterway.

The Livingston Fire Department District 5 initially reported it was called to assist more than a dozen tubers in the river due to dangerous conditions on the water. The department later said eight people in total needed to be rescued after getting stranded in the waterway.

No one was seriously hurt.

Officials said the people rescued had come from Tiki Tubing, a business located along the river in Livingston Parish. Saturday's incident was the latest in a series of water rescues tied to the tubing service in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, another group of 15 tubers had to be rescued from the Amite River after tubing in unsafe water conditions. Last week, a 52-year-old tuber drowned, prompting warnings from some officials to stay out of the water.