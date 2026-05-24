Several Memorial Day events are taking place around the capital area on Monday

BATON ROUGE — Several Memorial Day events and ceremonies will take place throughout the capital region on Monday as residents honor service members who have lost their lives while fighting for our country.



Ascension Parish:

- Donaldsonville will be hosting a Memorial Day Parade at 9 a.m. that will travel from City Hall on Railroad Avenue to Louisiana Square, where a Memorial Day Program will follow.

- A Memorial Day ceremony will also take place in Gonzales at the Veterans Memorial Park on South Irma Boulevard at 10 a.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

- The Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary will hold a ceremony at 303 West Mount Pleasant Road at 11 a.m.

- The Baton Rouge Concert Band will host its free annual Memorial Day Concert at The Plaza at the East Baton Rouge Goodwood Library at 7 p.m.

-LSU will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the flagpole on LSU's Parade Ground at 12 p.m., where three additional names of alumni killed during World War II will be added to the LSU War Memorial.



Tangipahoa Parish:

-Southeastern Louisiana University will host the Carry the Load Memorial Day event in the War Memorial Student Union Park from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Additionally, the National World War II Museum in New Orleans will be hosting its annual Memorial Day Commemoration at 11 a.m.