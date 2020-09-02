Several LSU student groups investigated for violating virus restrictions

BATON ROUGE - Multiple LSU student organizations have been caught violating coronavirus safety rules, including those prohibiting large gatherings, just weeks after returning to campus, University President Thomas Galligan said Wednesday.

During a virtual news briefing, Galligan responded to questions regarding students violating new rules in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Galligan said four organizations have already been charged with violating the student code of conduct. As many as four more are currently being investigated, the interim president added.

Two individual students are already in the conduct process as well.

Students moved back into campus housing in mid-August, and LSU officially began its fall semester last week with new rules limiting group sizes and requiring masks in classrooms. The university is expected to keep classes face-to-face until the Thanksgiving holiday, after which point the school will transition to an all-virtual format.