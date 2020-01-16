65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Several LSU football stars declare for 2020 NFL Draft

Wednesday, January 15 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU safety Grant Delpit, named the best defensive back in the country this season, is officially heading to the pros.

On Wednesday, Delpit announced on Twitter that he was forgoing his senior year to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Shortly after Delpit's announcement, linebacker Patrick Queen confirmed he too was heading to the draft.

LSU will have to replace two inside linebackers next season, Jacob Phillips announced his plans to go pro.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire says he is entering the draft too. 

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson announced his decision to enter the draft just before 4:00 p.m.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry also announced he was leaving for the NFL later that same afternoon.

Offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles also declared for the draft Wednesday.

~ Proverbs 14:23 ????

