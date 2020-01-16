Latest Weather Blog
Several LSU football stars declare for 2020 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU safety Grant Delpit, named the best defensive back in the country this season, is officially heading to the pros.
On Wednesday, Delpit announced on Twitter that he was forgoing his senior year to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
January 15, 2020
Shortly after Delpit's announcement, linebacker Patrick Queen confirmed he too was heading to the draft.
Forever LSU???? #LevelUp8 #GodsGlory pic.twitter.com/nselyp3SuQ— ??... (@Patrickqueen_) January 15, 2020
LSU will have to replace two inside linebackers next season, Jacob Phillips announced his plans to go pro.
Man makes his plans, God guides his steps pic.twitter.com/edxSmzr0wq— JP6 (@jacobphillips_1) January 15, 2020
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire says he is entering the draft too.
Proverbs 1:7 ???? pic.twitter.com/D2F7U1gSSP— 22 (@Clydro_22) January 16, 2020
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson announced his decision to enter the draft just before 4:00 p.m.
JJettas taking off! pic.twitter.com/GERx4dm98z— JJETS?? (@JJettas2) January 15, 2020
Center Lloyd Cushenberry also announced he was leaving for the NFL later that same afternoon.
Dreams Coming True!! Thank you GOD???? Let’s got to work!! #ForeverLSU?? pic.twitter.com/mZkXa3Q8Ww— Lloyd Cushenberry (@LCush79) January 15, 2020
Offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles also declared for the draft Wednesday.
View this post on Instagram
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds of LSU fans turnout for photos with championship trophy
-
LSU in 'compromising position' over Odell Beckham cash celebration with players
-
Teenage brothers arrested in deadly break-in could be tried as adults
-
LSU details Saturday's championship celebration; here's how to watch WBRZ's live coverage
-
Security video shows possible suspect in Sherwood area murder