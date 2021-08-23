91°
Several hurt in shooting at YouTube headquarters in California, suspected shooter dead

3 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, April 03 2018 Apr 3, 2018 April 03, 2018 4:54 PM April 03, 2018 in News
Source: ABC7 News, Associated Press
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: ABC7 News

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Officials say several people were shot at the Youtube headquarters building in California Tuesday.

Employees say the building was evacuated around 3 p.m. Central time after gunshots were reported on inside the building.

Authorities believe the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They added that the shooter is female, but have released little more info.

About four victims are currently being treated at a nearby hospital. One of them is in critical condition, another suffered serious injuries.

The San Bruno police chief says the situation is still ongoing.

