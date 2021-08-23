91°
Latest Weather Blog
Several hurt in shooting at YouTube headquarters in California, suspected shooter dead
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Officials say several people were shot at the Youtube headquarters building in California Tuesday.
Employees say the building was evacuated around 3 p.m. Central time after gunshots were reported on inside the building.
Authorities believe the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They added that the shooter is female, but have released little more info.
About four victims are currently being treated at a nearby hospital. One of them is in critical condition, another suffered serious injuries.
The San Bruno police chief says the situation is still ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Over 7,000 new students head to LSU as Fall classes begin
-
LSU Student Body President, Javin Bowman on start of Fall semester amid...
-
News 2 Geaux: State Gaming Board begins accepting casino applications Monday
-
LSU students flocked to COVID testing sites ahead of first day of...
-
FDA likely to grant Pfizer full-approval of COVID vaccine very soon