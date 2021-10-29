63°
Several hurt after propane truck flips on LA 1 in Plaquemine

Friday, October 29 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - Authorities are responding to reports of a crash involving an overturned propane truck in Iberville Parish. 

The wreck was reported around 12:30 p.m. on LA 1 near the DOW chemical plant. Sources told WRBZ as many as five people were taken to a hospital, but all were expected to be OK.

The highway was shut down at the scene of the wreck as of around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Photos showed the truck on its side in a ditch, and it appeared a golf cart may have also been involved in the wreck. 

No other details surrounding the wreck were immediately available. 

