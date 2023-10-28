68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Several hurt after bus veers into opposite lane in Instanbul

7 years 1 month 3 days ago Friday, September 23 2016 Sep 23, 2016 September 23, 2016 7:37 AM September 23, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

ANKARA, Turkey - Turkey's state-run agency says a bus in Istanbul has veered out of its lane and crashed into oncoming traffic, causing a number of injuries.

Anadolu Agency said the accident occurred in the city's Acibadem district during morning rush hour on Friday. The bus slammed into another bus and several other vehicles on a main road.

Television footage showed at least three vehicles crushed beneath the weight of the bus.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The private Dogan news agency said there were unconfirmed reports that a fight broke out between the bus driver and a passenger.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days