'Several' horses dead following bad accident that shut down I-10 East Sunday evening

GROSSE TETE, La. - A bad crash shut down a portion of I-10 East near Grosse Tete on Sunday evening.

Officials confirmed the accident was involving five cars, one of them a trailer carrying horses. Some people involved sustained minor to moderate injuries, but "Several horses are dead," said Louisiana State Police.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East is CLOSED at mile marker 148 due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at LA 77 (Grosse Tete) and at I-49 (Lafayette). Expect heavy delays. pic.twitter.com/0vsZif2QHu — Falon Brown (@FalonBtv) June 6, 2021

Drivers should expect heavy delays along this route.

