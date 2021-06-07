89°
'Several' horses dead following bad accident that shut down I-10 East Sunday evening

22 hours 3 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, June 06 2021 Jun 6, 2021 June 06, 2021 7:11 PM June 06, 2021 in News
GROSSE TETE, La. - A bad crash shut down a portion of I-10 East near Grosse Tete on Sunday evening.

Officials confirmed the accident was involving five cars, one of them a trailer carrying horses. Some people involved sustained minor to moderate injuries, but "Several horses are dead," said Louisiana State Police. 

Drivers should expect heavy delays along this route. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

