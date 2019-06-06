86°
Latest Weather Blog
Several homes damaged by storms in Ascension neighborhood Thursday
GALVEZ - Emergency officials say a possible tornado caused extensive damage in an Ascension Parish neighborhood Thursday.
According to the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called out to the Galvez area sometime Thursday morning. The department said most of the damage was reported along Beech Road, Shirleyville Road and Chris Road.
No injuries were reported, but photos showed several fallen trees and roofs torn from some homes.
Residents are advised to watch out for fallen power lines and other hazards.
