Several flooded roads to avoid in the capital region

By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - A week of rain and widespread flooding continues in the capital area, Thursday. 

According to local officials, the following streets are impacted by high water on Thursday morning:

-Old Perkins (La 427) is closed at Bayou Manchac

-Burbank Dr at South Kenilworth Parkway 

-Burbank Dr at Highland Road/Siegen Lane

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Viewers can also stay updated on local weather conditions by following WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter.

