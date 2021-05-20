71°
Several flooded roads to avoid in the capital region
BATON ROUGE - A week of rain and widespread flooding continues in the capital area, Thursday.
According to local officials, the following streets are impacted by high water on Thursday morning:
-Old Perkins (La 427) is closed at Bayou Manchac
-Burbank Dr at South Kenilworth Parkway
-Burbank Dr at Highland Road/Siegen Lane
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
Viewers can also stay updated on local weather conditions by following WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter.
