Several flooded roads to avoid in the capital region

Generic image of flooding in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE - A week of rain and widespread flooding continues in the capital area, Thursday.

According to local officials, the following streets are impacted by high water on Thursday morning:

-Old Perkins (La 427) is closed at Bayou Manchac

-Burbank Dr at South Kenilworth Parkway

-Burbank Dr at Highland Road/Siegen Lane

