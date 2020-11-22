Several chances for rain Thanksgiving week

Local Forecast:

Tonight: A few passing clouds with lows near 52. Winds will be calm overnight.



Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies in the morning, with clearing skies by the afternoon. Slightly cooler. Highs will be near 72.



Tomorrow Night: Expect clear skies with lows around 48.



Tuesday: Increasing clouds through the day, with a chance for showers in the evening, especially overnight. Highs will be near 77.



Thanksgiving Week:





We'll be keeping our eyes on a more significant storm system that will track over the southeast late Tuesday, and through out the day Wednesday. This could create some treacherous travel on Wednesday, so be mindful of that. At this time, widespread severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. Most of the rain and storm activity will likely be out of the area by Thanksgiving Day. A few models keep the chance for a shower on Thursday, but will keep a mostly dry forecast for now.

Beyond Thanksgiving:

A Canadian storm system will approach the area on Friday. This will create the chance for showers beginning late Friday. There are still timing differences between models, but as of now, this frontal system may not completely pass the area until Sunday afternoon. This would mean much of Saturday and even Sunday morning will be wet. Behind this next system, it's possible we could have another significant cool down to start the month of December.

