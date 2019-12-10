Several Baton Rouge men indicted in Iberville Parish drug ring

PLAQUEMINE - Five people are facing charges tied to an extensive drug network operating out of Iberville Parish.

According to the Department of Justice, all five suspects are charged with possession and intent to distribute cocaine, along with weapons charges. The takedown was a joint effort between the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and several other agencies, including the FBI and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

A full list of the suspects and their charges can be found below.

• Larry Hughes, 60, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

• Eric J. Curtis, 43, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base.

• Alexander J. Brock, Jr., 54, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base.

• Malcolm J. Jackson, 47, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm.

• Shaheed Thompson, 33, of Plaquemine, Louisiana, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base.