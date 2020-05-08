71°
Seven injured in crash on Walker South Road

Friday, May 08 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
A Friday morning crash on Walker South Road and Pendarvis Lane left seven people injured.

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A crash in Walker left seven people with injuries.

Officials say the crash occurred on Walker South Road and Pendarvis Lane shortly before 1 a.m.

Seven people were wounded, but at this time the severity of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as officials provide more information.   

