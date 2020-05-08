71°
Seven injured in crash on Walker South Road
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A crash in Walker left seven people with injuries.
Officials say the crash occurred on Walker South Road and Pendarvis Lane shortly before 1 a.m.
Seven people were wounded, but at this time the severity of their injuries is unknown.
The cause of the crash is also unknown.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as officials provide more information.
