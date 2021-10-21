Seven arrested in drug bust at Ascension Parish home

ST. AMANT - Several people were arrested this week after deputies raided a home in Ascension Parish and found a variety of illegal drugs.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the arrests happened after deputies executed a search warrant Sunday at the property along Gold Place Road in St. Amant. Inside the home, they found heroin, methamphetamine, amphetamine pills and other drug paraphernalia.

The following suspects were arrested.

Brandy Garner, 37, Country Drive, Prairieville was charged with possession of schedule III CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Tullier Jr, 56, of Camelia Drive, St. Amant was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute amphetamine pills, possession of a drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor bench warrants for failure to appear.

Spencer Rouyea, 39, of Gold Place Road, St Amant was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute amphetamine pills, possession of a drug paraphernalia, felony bench warrant for failure to appear, and misdemeanor bench warrants for failure to appear.

Christina Morris, 19, of Leo Lambert Road, St Amant was charged with resisting an officer, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute amphetamine pills, possession of a drug paraphernalia, felony bench warrant for failure to appear, and misdemeanor bench warrants for failure to appear.

Rodney Carlson, 36, of Camelia Drive, St. Amant, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor bench warrant for failure to appear.

Shawn Leblanc, 50, of Valmon Roddy Road, Prairieville was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute amphetamine pills, possession of a drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor bench warrant for failure to appear.

Darien Bennet, 27, of Germany Road, Prairieville was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute amphetamine pills, possession of a drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor bench warrants for failure to appear. Bennett also had active warrants for second degree battery (domestic violence), aggravated assault with a firearm (domestic violence), misdemeanor theft, resisting an officer, and 3 counts of criminal trespass.