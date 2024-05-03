Seven arrested following vandalism at old East Feliciana Middle School

East Feliciana deputies have arrested seven people after a classroom was vandalized at the old East Feliciana Middle School.

The school is located on Highway 67, north of Clinton.

Deputies say they received a video from an anonymous source that showed the vandalism that happened overnight on April 6th. Deputies didn't receive the video until April 22, 2024, which is when they started their investigation.

The School Board estimates more than $1,000 in damage was done, making the crime a felony. Deputies found a broken window, damage to ceiling tiles, a discharged fire extinguisher, and furniture that had been thrown against the wall.

Four adults and three juveniles were arrested; they're facing charges of criminal trespass and felony criminal damage to property.

The adults have been identified as:

Ty Shaffer, 20, of Zachary

Zayne Landry, 19, of Liberty, MS

Jackson Day, 18, of Clinton

Charles Hunt, 18, of Clinton

Bond was set at $12,000 for each suspect.

"All EFPSO criminal investigations are conducted with diligence, integrity, and thoroughness. This investigation was no exception. For distinct reasons we are often unable to release information about an investigation until the investigation is completed. I can only ask that the public be patient and let the investigations run their course," the Sheriff said.