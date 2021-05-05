Seven arrested after mummified remains of spiritual leader found in Colorado home

Amy Carlson, center, is seen in a YouTube video posted by Love Has Won last year. Carlson was the leader of Love Has Won and went by the name “Mother God.” Photo: Denver Post

MOFFAT, Colorado - The remains of a spiritual leader who was associated with a controversial religious group known as "Love Has Won" were discovered in a Colorado home last week, CNN reports.

The Moffat, Colorado home where the remains of a woman identified as Amy Carlson were found last Wednesday by a man who lived in the house.

The man, believed to be a member of "Love Has Won" told officials he allowed guests to enter his home, briefly left, and upon returning, discovered Carlson's mummified body inside the residence.

An affidavit report from the Saguache County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said Carlson's eyes were missing when her body was found.

The report went on to state that, "The mummified remains appeared to be set up in some type of shrine."

CNN also noted that, according to the local coroner's office, Carlson had been dead for at least four weeks.

The man who made the discoveries referred to Carlson as "Lia," and added that she "goes by the name 'Mother God.'"

He went on to explain to SCSO deputies that five people from California drove to his home, seeking a place to stay. He allowed them in as guests and shortly thereafter, discovered the mummified remains.

He also said that initially, when he tried to leave his house, his California guests forced him to stay on the premises.

Eventually, he was able to leave and contact authorities.

SCSO arrested seven individuals in connection with the case, charging them with abuse of a corpse as well as two counts of child abuse after two minors were found in the home, according to the arrest affidavits.

The nature of Carlson's death remains unclear and at least one official admitted that the case is shrouded in mystery.

SCSO Corporal Steve Hansen told reporters, "I'm not sure what to think about this whole thing. I've never seen a group of people be so nonchalant about a dead person in their back room."



According to the affidavit, local officials have received "many complaints from families within the United States" about the Love Has Won group, which is an international spiritual organization.

Accusations against the group include allegations of brainwashing and monetary theft.

Authorities say the seven individuals who were arrested are being held in the Rio Grande County Jail.