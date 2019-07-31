Settlement appears likely in case of cop at center of Sterling death

BATON ROUGE – A settlement appears to have been reached between the Baton Rouge Police Department and fired officer Blane Salamoni, who lost his job amid various investigations into the shooting death of Alton Sterling in 2016.

Salamoni was not criminally charged but Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Salamoni violated policy.

"These actions were not minor deviations from policy, as they contributed to the outcome to the death of another human being," he said in late March 2018.

Salamoni officially appealed his termination the next month, in April 2018. His attorney argued in appeal documents, the decision to fire Salamoni was not made “in good faith or cause.”

Salamoni was the officer who shot at Sterling six times, killing him.

The other officer involved in the shooting – Howie Lake II – was suspended without pay for three days.

Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday, they could not reveal details of the department’s agreement with Salamoni until the next day, Thursday, when a news conference was scheduled.

A series of hearings to argue the appeal have been delayed or re-scheduled.

Salamoni’s attorney could not be reached Wednesday. Civil Service officials refused to comment on the matter by phone, too.

Salamoni had a termination appeal hearing scheduled for August 14, 15 and 16, according to records found by WBRZ.

