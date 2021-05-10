Seth Rogen appears to be distancing himself from James Franco

Seth Rogan (left) and James Franco (right) during a Moviefone interview.

A once dynamic duo known for their irreverent humor, Seth Rogen and James Franco collaborated on at least eight films together and garnered a cult following.

It seemed the two were inseparable. In fact, in 2017, Rogen took the time to publicly praise his collaborator as a friend who was "great" and 'helped him be happier in his work.'

But, fast-forward four years and, according to CNN, Rogen is saying he has no plans to work with Franco in the future.

The announcement comes as Franco is under fire for allegations of sexual misconduct.

In an interview with Britain's Sunday Times, Rogen revealed that his personal and professional relationship with Franco was negatively impacted by the accusations.

One actress, Charlyne Yi, referred to Rogen as Franco's enabler, and to this, Rogen replied, "What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment, and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that."

CNN notes that the 39-year-old also expressed regret over his 2014 "Saturday Night Live" joke, which appeared to minimize the allegation that Franco had propositioned a 17-year-old on Instagram.

Rogen recently told the Sunday Times: "I do look back at a joke I made on 'Saturday Night Live' in 2014 and I very much regret making that joke," adding: "It was a terrible joke, honestly. And I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now."

According to CNN, five women publicly accused Franco of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior in 2018.

The 43-year-old actor addressed the allegations during appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Franco said, "I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in it that much."

In 2019, two female former students of Franco's now-closed film and acting school, Studio 4, filed a lawsuit against him and his partners, claiming the program "was little more than a scheme to provide him and his male collaborators with a pool of young female performers that they could take advantage of."

On Feb. 21, 2021, it was reported that the lawsuit was settled and that both students agreed to drop their claims according to documents filed on Feb. 11.