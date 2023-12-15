50°
Latest Weather Blog
Sessions urges senators to 'get along better'
Trending News
WASHINGTON - Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nation's next attorney general, says he hopes the intensity of Senate debate will die down and "maybe somehow we get along better."
Sessions spoke to his colleagues after a bruising confirmation battle. He was confirmed Wednesday by a vote of 52-47.
Sessions is also thanking President Donald Trump for nominating him. He says Trump believes in the rule of law and in protecting the American people from crime and violence.
Sessions is urging senators to "agree on what we can agree on" but not to denigrate people who disagree, saying it's not a healthy trend.
He says his resignation as U.S. senator is effective at 11:55 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Ballet celebrates 30 years of Christmas classic, The Nutcracker
-
Donaldsonville council limits loud pile-driving work on weekends after 2 On Your...
-
New year may bring new state legislative district, potentially 'utter chaos'
-
Zachary schools asking parents to keep sick kids home as flu numbers...
-
New BRPD chief to face major challenges once selected