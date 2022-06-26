Sessions' foul shot lifts No. 2 South Carolina to 59-58 win

Image: GamecockWBB / Twitter

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A'ja Wilson scored 26 points and Khadijah Sessions hit the game-winning free throw with 0.9 seconds left to keep No. 2 South Carolina undefeated with a 59-58 victory over No. 15 Texas A&M on Sunday.



The Gamecocks (17-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) held their biggest lead at 55-49 with 2:33 left. But the Aggies (13-5, 3-2) rallied to tie the game on Chelsea Jennings basket with a second to go. That's when Sessions was inexplicably fouled by Shlonte Allen to set up the final moments.



Sessions missed her first attempt before swishing the second to seal the win.



The Aggies had tied the game on an 80-foot baseball style pass by Taylor Cooper to Jennings, who ran ahead to grab it and lay it in.