Sesame Street to address opioid crisis through one of its newest characters

Photo: BBC

The popular children's series, Sesame Street is gearing up to reveal a character's contemporary storyline: a muppet whose mother has an opioid addiction.

Earlier this year, Karli was introduced to the show as a muppet in foster care. She'll use the program's online series to reveal that her mother's struggle with a "grown-up problem" is the reason she entered foster care.

Creators feel that Karli's story may resonant with viewers.

Sherrie Westin, president of Social Impact and Philanthropy at Sesame Workshop, says: "Addiction is often seen as a 'grown up' issue, but it impacts children in ways that aren't always visible. Having a parent battling addiction can be one of the most isolating and stressful situations young children and their families face."

Opioid addiction continues to be an issue in Louisiana.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2017, state providers wrote 89.5 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons, compared to the average U.S. rate of 58.7 prescriptions.