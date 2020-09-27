74°
Services to be held Friday for slain 'Voice' singer

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Friday, June 17 2016 Jun 17, 2016 June 17, 2016 10:33 AM June 17, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

MEDFORD - Family and friends are gathering in New Jersey to remember "The Voice" singer Christina Grimmie.

The 22-year-old was shot to death last week as she signed autographs after a show in Orlando, Florida. Her assailant fatally shot himself after being tackled by her brother.

A viewing was scheduled Friday at Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford, followed by a memorial service Friday night.

Grimmie lived in nearby Evesham Township, a small community about 20 miles from Philadelphia, before moving to Los Angeles in 2012.

The YouTube star was widely known from her appearances on NBC's "The Voice" two years ago.

