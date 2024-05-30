Services set for Saturday for Ponchatoula police officer who died outside supermarket

PONCHATOULA — A funeral service has been set for Saturday for a Ponchatoula police officer found dead in her cruiser.

Cpl. Priciilla Pierson, 44, died Tuesday morning while her police car was parked outside a Rouses supermarket. Survivors include her husband, a 25-year veteran of the department.

Chief Bry Layrisson said Thursday that visitation will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A chapel service will be held at 11 a.m. Following the service, she will be escorted to the Rosaryville Cemetery in Ponchatoula.

Pierson suffered from heart issues that led to her death, the chief said previously.