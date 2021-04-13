Server issues to blame for Louisiana Workforce Commission internet problems

BATON ROUGE - Another issue at the unemployment office blocked people from going online to file for benefits over the weekend. The Louisiana Workforce Commission is calling it a server issue that's out of its control.

This comes about a month after LWC shut down its site for a system upgrade. A notice was posted on the LWC Facebook page Monday afternoon alerting claimants that the HiRE website experienced routing issues over the weekend that prevented some users from being able to file their weekly benefits.

While LWC says the site is now back up and running, the lingering effects are frustrating filers, especially since the issue happened over the weekend and the update detailing what was going on wasn't made available to them until Monday afternoon.

April Butler was caught up in the mess.

"They shouldn't be having all these computer issues," Butler said.

LWC says this weekend is the result of an internet server provider issue that was out of its control. LWC says it's working to make sure these are not issues in the future and the process to prevent them has already started. If you couldn't file on your designated day, the portal is open to all filers starting Wednesday.

LWC also says it is working with a completely new communications team, and it's navigating through a learning curve.

Even with the hiccup, LWC says $28 million in unemployment insurance benefits were made on Monday.