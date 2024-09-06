78°
Latest Weather Blog
Serious crash reported in Livingston Parish
First responders in Livingston Parish are investigating a serious crash at the corner of LA 16 and LA 1019 in Watson. There's no word yet on the extent of injuries. Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and use extra caution when driving on the wet roads. We've reached out to law enforcement officials for more information, and we will update this article when we learn more.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish offers sandbag pickup locations for residents ahead of heavy rainfall
-
One person killed after vehicle crashes into bank on Airline Highway
-
Central community leaders hold Fentanyl Kills forum to raise awareness of deadly...
-
LSU coach Brian Kelly: Decision on Mike the Tiger's presence in stadium...
-
Sugar Cane Classic stirs up excitement at Brusly and Port Allen High...