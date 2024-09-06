Serious crash reported in Livingston Parish

78°
Friday, September 06 2024
By: WBRZ
Image courtesy of Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4

First responders in Livingston Parish are investigating a serious crash at the corner of LA 16 and LA 1019 in Watson.   There's no word yet on the extent of injuries.   Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and use extra caution when driving on the wet roads.  We've reached out to law enforcement officials for more information, and we will update this article when we learn more.  

