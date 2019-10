Serious crash at Pete's Hwy and Edgewood, one person found dead

DENHAM SPRINGS -The Denham Springs Police Department says a serious accident has occurred at Pete's Hwy. and Edgewood with one person found dead.

Area roadways will be closed for an extended period of time and motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route.

Authorities say the crash happened early on Tuesday, but police are continuing their investigation into the fatality.