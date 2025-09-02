Series of shootings in Iberville Parish leads to three arrests over Labor Day weekend

MARINGOUIN — Three people were shot and three were arrested in Iberville Parish over the Labor Day weekend.

The violence started on Friday evening with a shooting that happened minutes from the Iberville Parish Courthouse. Deputies charged Donald Ray Vondo Jr., 25, with attempted murder and gun charges after he allegedly shot a 24-year-old, who was taken to the hospital.

“It’s just a shame that people have a low appreciation of life in front of the gun and behind it,” Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Three days later, about 45 minutes away in Maringouin, a Labor Day celebration turned deadly. Two brothers, both in their early twenties, were shot in front of their home and sent to the hospital, where one of the brothers died.

Two people were arrested, including Ashton Bourgeois, 18, and Troylen Louis, 20. They were both charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

“These young people need to understand that not only has it destroyed the young people who lost a brother and son, but eventually the person who pulled the trigger will spend the rest of their life in prison,” Stassi said.