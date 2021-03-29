Serial killer convicted of torturing, killing multiple victims dies following brain cancer diagnosis

Serial killer Joseph Edward Duncan III, a man who was facing execution after being convicted of the 2005 kidnapping and killing of a nine-year-old, died Sunday (March 28), CNN reports.

Dylan Groene of Idaho, only nine years of age, was one of Duncan's victims. In May of 2005, Duncan also murdered Brenda Groene, the boy's mother; Slade Groene, the boy's teenage brother; and Mark McKenzie, the mother's boyfriend at their home just outside Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, before kidnapping the boy and his 8-year-old sister.

CNN says Duncan tortured both children and killed the boy. Officials say the boy's sister, Shasta Groene, was spotted several weeks later in a restaurant in Coeur d'Alene and Duncan was arrested.

Authorities have confirmed that Duncan also admitted to killing other children.

Among them was Anthony Martinez, 10, in Beaumont, California, the Riverside County District Attorney's office said in a news release.

"The sun is brighter today, and my soul is lighter," Anthony's mother, Diana, said in a statement. "The world is a more beautiful place without the evil that is Joseph Duncan. God chose to make his end a long suffering and I believe that is fitting. The horror of his thoughts consumed him."

A separate news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho confirmed that 58-year-old Duncan had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer before his death.

According to CNN, Duncan had been in custody on death row at the Terra Haute Federal Correctional Institution in Indiana.