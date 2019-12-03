Serial flasher arrested after latest display outside ice cream shop

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly went on a spree of unsolicited sexual exhibitions around the Baton Rouge area over the course of several months.

According to an affidavit from the Baton Rouge Police Department, 42-year-old Julian Howard's streak of alleged obscenities came to an end when he was booked into the parish jail this week.

Records say Howard is suspected of exposing himself in public on multiple occasions along the Jefferson Highway and Perkins Road area.

He was last spotted outside the Marble Slab Creamery at Citiplace Oct. 16, where a female customer claimed she saw Howard exposing himself from inside the store. A similar incident was reported at the La Madeleine restaurant back in September.

Howard was booked on multiple counts of obscenity Tuesday. Court records show he previously pleaded guilty in another obscenity case back in 2010.