Serial arsonist arrested again, accused of setting fire to vacant home off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A man with a history of arson arrests was arrested Thursday after investigators tied him to a house fire over the weekend.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Eric Haugabrook, 51, was arrested on a charge of simple arson related to a fire at a vacant house on Thomas H. Delpit Drive on Sunday night.

Investigators believe Haugabrook set that house on fire and was likely responsible for "numerous" similar crimes in the Baton Rouge area. Haugabrook also has two prior arrests for arson, in 1999 and 2009 respectively.

Records show Haugabrook was released from prison in August 2019.