Serena Williams to miss U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams, a world-renowned 23-time Grand Slam champion, has not played on tour since an injured right hamstring forced her out of her first-round match at Wimbledon and now she's said she will miss the final tennis major of the year, according to the New York Times.

The star athlete announced Wednesday that due to a torn hamstring, she will not be attending the US Open.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," she wrote on Instagram.

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."

Prior to Williams's announcement, several top athletes announced that injuries would prevent them from competing in the tournament.

Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal said they would miss the finals due to injuries.

The 2021 US Open, which begins Monday, will be the first Grand Slam without Williams, Federer, or Nadal in the main singles draw since the 1997 US Open.