Latest Weather Blog
Sephora to close US stores Wednesday for inclusion workshops
NEW YORK (AP) - Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host "inclusion workshops" for its employees.
The move comes just over a month after the cosmetics company caught the internet's eye when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.
Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy— SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019
Sephora posted notice of the closures on its Facebook page and elsewhere. It also included a link to its "We Belong to Something Beautiful" campaign, which says, "We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included."
On April 30, SZA tweeted that a Sephora employee called security to make sure she wasn't stealing. Sephora responded with an apologetic tweet, saying it takes such complaints seriously.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ultra-processed foods can lead to health complications
-
Funeral services commence for EBR deputy who died last week
-
Deputies arrest Baton Rouge teen accused of shooting his father in the...
-
One arrested, another wanted in shooting that killed 14-year-old in Plaquemine
-
Senate approves plan funding LA 415 connector