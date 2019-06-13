82°
Sentencing set in caging, abuse of autistic woman

3 hours 7 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 June 13, 2019 7:49 AM June 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana man faces sentencing Thursday in federal court for his role in the abuse of an autistic relative who was held captive in a cage and physically abused.
 
Jody Lambert of Amite pleaded guilty in October to a federal civil rights charge. He's the latest to be sentenced in the case which is playing out in federal court in New Orleans and state court in Tangipahoa Parish.
 
Prosecutors say in court documents Lambert has cooperated and that they have agreed to seek less than the maximum 10-year prison sentence.
 
A husband and wife face about three decades in prison after pleading guilty or no contest in state and federal courts.

