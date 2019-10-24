Sentencing for John Paul Funes, former OLOL Foundation's chief fundraiser, set for Thursday, 9 AM

BATON ROUGE - John Paul Funes, once acting as Our Lady of the Lake Foundation's chief fundraiser, returns to court on Thursday for sentencing.

Funes faces years in federal prison for wire fraud and money laundering.

In July, the former hospital fundraiser confessed to stealing more than $550,000 over a span of seven years.

Funes used some of the stolen funds to purchase gift cards for himself, private flights, and to attend sporting events.

In an attempt to cover his misdeeds, he doctored documents with fake patient names and had invoices sent to a PO Box.

A detailed report with more background on the case is available HERE.

Funes may face up to twenty years in prison on each count as well as $750,000 in fines.

Judge John W. deGravelles will hand down the sentencing Thursday, Oct. 24 in Federal Court, beginning at 9 a.m.