Sentencing delayed for man who killed Louisiana trooper

Kevin Daigle Photo: The Advocate

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A sentencing hearing has been delayed for a man who received the death penalty for fatally shooting a Louisiana state trooper.

The American Press reports 57-year-old Kevin Daigle was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday but a representative with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office told the paper that the hearing would be delayed.

The paper says a reason for the delay wasn't given and a new sentencing date hasn't been set.

Jurors in July voted to give Daigle the death sentence after convicting him of murdering Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015.

Prosecutors say an intoxicated Daigle shot Vincent in the head as the trooper came to check on him. Samaritans subdued Daigle and called for help.

Vincent's dashboard camera captured Daigle telling the officer he was going to die.