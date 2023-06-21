Sentencing day in 'Hollywood South' tax credit trial

73°
7 years 3 months 1 week ago Wednesday, March 09 2016 Mar 9, 2016 March 09, 2016 5:13 AM March 09, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Kevin McGill

NEW ORLEANS- Sentencing time is near for two people convicted last year in a fraud case stemming from the state tax credit program often touted for turning Louisiana into "Hollywood South."
    
Husband-and-wife film producers Peter Hoffman and Susan Hoffman face sentencing Wednesday. Prosecutors said the Hoffmans were part of a scheme involving renovation of a dilapidated New Orleans mansion into a film production facility. It included the use of fraudulent documents to obtain more than $1 million in tax credits for work that was not actually done.
    
A co-defendant, New Orleans attorney Michael Arata, was spared prison time in the case. He was given probation in January by a federal judge who has been highly critical of prosecutors in the case.

