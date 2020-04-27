Seniors-only coronavirus testing site opening in Baker

BAKER - The city of Baker announced a new coronavirus testing site that will only see senior citizens is opening soon.

City officials say pre-registration packets will be available starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Only the first 450 who show up will be allowed to register.

Tests are not being conducted Tuesday. After pre-registering, you will be given instructions on where to go and when to show up for testing.

Those signing up must be at least 60 years old, live in Baker and a have a valid ID confirming their age and residence.

You can find more details on the registration process here.