79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Seniors-only coronavirus testing site opening in Baker

3 hours 51 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 April 27, 2020 1:08 PM April 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - The city of Baker announced a new coronavirus testing site that will only see senior citizens is opening soon.

City officials say pre-registration packets will be available starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Only the first 450 who show up will be allowed to register.

Tests are not being conducted Tuesday. After pre-registering, you will be given instructions on where to go and when to show up for testing.

Those signing up must be at least 60 years old, live in Baker and a have a valid ID confirming their age and residence. 

The Drive-Thru process is: 

1. 1st Table – will check ID to verify age and address then proceed to next table in the parking lot 2. 

2nd Table – will hand out the packet – 

3. Proceed out of the parking lot (feel free to fill out the packets in the back-parking lot in your vehicle) 

4. Drop off your packet at the designated drop off at City Hall which you will be directed to when you pick up the packet 

5. Come to the testing site on the date it is scheduled, which will be communicated to you when you pick up the packet 

You can find more details here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days