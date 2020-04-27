Seniors-only coronavirus testing site opening in Baker

BAKER - The city of Baker announced a new coronavirus testing site that will only see senior citizens is opening soon.

City officials say pre-registration packets will be available starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Only the first 450 who show up will be allowed to register.

Tests are not being conducted Tuesday. After pre-registering, you will be given instructions on where to go and when to show up for testing.

Those signing up must be at least 60 years old, live in Baker and a have a valid ID confirming their age and residence.

The Drive-Thru process is:

1. 1st Table – will check ID to verify age and address then proceed to next table in the parking lot 2.

2nd Table – will hand out the packet –

3. Proceed out of the parking lot (feel free to fill out the packets in the back-parking lot in your vehicle)

4. Drop off your packet at the designated drop off at City Hall which you will be directed to when you pick up the packet

5. Come to the testing site on the date it is scheduled, which will be communicated to you when you pick up the packet

You can find more details here.