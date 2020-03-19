71°
'Senior Shopper' hours: Designated for the elderly & vulnerable amid coronavirus pandemic
Groceries stores in East Baton Rouge Parish are falling in line with their counterparts across the country by dedicating early morning hours to elderly shoppers and those who are most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.
EBR Parish locations that have designated 'Senior Shopping' hours are listed below:
ALEXANDER'S HIGHLAND MARKET
18111 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
7:00 – 8:00 A.M.
WALMART
*all locations*
STORES WILL HOST AN HOUR-LONG SENIOR SHOPPING EVENT EVERY TUESDAY FOR CUSTOMERS 60 AND OLDER
Click here for additional details regarding changes to the Walmart shopping experience as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
TARGET:
*all locations*
RESERVE THE FIRST HOUR OF SHOPPING EACH WEDNESDAY AT STORES NATIONWIDE FOR VULNERABLE GUESTS
ALBERTSON’S:
*all locations*
FROM 7 TO 9 A.M. ON TUESDAY AND THURSDAY
WHOLE FOODS
7529 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
60 AND OLDER SHOP ONE HOUR BEFORE OPENING TO THE PUBLIC
TRADER JOE'S:
3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
SPECIAL HOURS EVERY THURSDAY FOR SENIORS FROM 7 TO 8 A.M.
DOLLAR GENERAL:
*all locations*
THE FIRST HOUR EACH DAY
BIG LOTS:
*all locations*
STORES ARE RESERVING FIRST HOUR OF EACH DAY FOR SENIOR CITIZENS
