Senators call for Troy Brown to be expelled from Senate

BATON ROUGE – State senators Sharon Hewitt and Dan Claitor held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a resolution that calls for the expulsion of Troy Brown as a senator.

State senator Yvonne Colomb attempted to indefinitely postpone the expulsion resolution of Brown on Monday.

Her motion failed, with only three senators voting in favor of the motion.

Last month, Brown spent a weekend in jail to fulfill a 38-hour sentence for biting his wife. He pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery charges for the incident that happened in July. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Brown entered the plea instead of going to trial. He was fined $300 in addition to jail time and community service. He was also placed on three months of probation.

Brown was previously arrested for punching a woman in the eye during a fight in New Orleans in 2015.

The resolution to expel Brown will be heard Monday, Feb. 20 by the committee of the full Senate, according to Melinda Deslatte.