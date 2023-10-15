Senator rejects calls for resignation after abuse arrests

BATON ROUGE - Despite urging from the governor and some colleagues, a state senator arrested twice on domestic violence charges is spurning calls for his resignation.

Sen. Troy Brown, a Democrat from Geismar, issued a statement Friday saying that he's "made mistakes for which I am deeply sorry," but the issues are personal and won't keep him from doing his legislative work.

Earlier this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards and some Democratic lawmakers said they don't believe Brown can continue to effectively serve his constituents.

Brown has been suspended from Senate committees after a July arrest on a charge of misdemeanor domestic abuse battery. Police say Brown bit his wife. It was Brown's second arrest on domestic violence charges in eight months.

The senator says he is receiving counseling for "anger management" issues.